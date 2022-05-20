PCG: More Filipinos fishing in waters in vicinity of Pag-Asa Island

(Eagle News) — More Filipinos are fishing in waters in the vicinity of Pag-Asa Island, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

According to the PCG, around 25 Filipino fishing boats were found fishing in the island’s waters during the deployment of the largest Coast Guard contingent in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) from May 12 to 14.

The PCG said Coast Guard personnel checked their conditions and gave them relief supplies and COVID-19 kits during their fishing activities.

“Through our continuous modernization, we ensure that our kababayans can freely explore our marine resources while protecting our marine environment for the future generations,” Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Artemio M. Abu said.

National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) Chairman and National Security Adviser, Secretary Hermogenes Esperon added the national government’s construction of a fuel depot and ice storage plant on Pag-Asa island is also its way of assisting Filipino fishermen in the area.

“The PCG will always be in line with the direction of the national government to protect the country’s sovereign rights and safeguard every Filipino at sea,” Abu added.