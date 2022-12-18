PCG, local fishermen recover debris off Subic waters believed to be from rocket launched from China

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Coast Guard and local fishermen recovered debris believed to be from a rocket launched from China on Oct. 31, the PCG said.

According to the PCG, its station in Zambales assisted crew in recovering the metal and plastic debris that measured two meters long and four meters wide on December 17.

David Gervacio, boat captain of Filipino boat Akiyo, the PCG said, had reported a sighting of the white cylindrical object floating 55 nautical miles west of Subic, Zambales the day before.

The PCG Station Zambales said the debris is believed to come from a Long March 5b Rocket launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan.

“The said rocket carried a research laboratory module to China’s Tiangong Space Station,” the PCG said.

The PCG theorized this was the origin of the debris after the Philippine Space Agency posted a public advisory to alert the public on possible falling debris within two drop zones on the same date:

1. Approximately 39 nautical miles from Bajo de Masinloc

2. Approximately 21 nautical miles from Busuanga, Palawan

The PCG said the local fishermen also spotted a similar floating object approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Bajo de Masinloc on November 16.

The fishermen, however, were unable to retrieve it because of its size and because it was submerged.

“Coast Guard personnel remain and ready to assist in identifying and recovering objects at sea to ensure maritime safety within the country’s waters,” the PCG said.

Last month, metal debris was also recovered in the waters of Calintaan, Occidental Mindoro.