PCG fleet has new commander

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard Fleet has a new commander.

According to the PCG, CG Rear Admiral Charlie Q. Rances assumed the responsibilities of the outgoing commander CG Rear Admiral Allan Victor T. Dela Vega in a change of command ceremony attended by PCG Commandant, CG Admiral Artemio M. Abu on March 16.

Dela Vega, meanwhile, is the new commander of the Coast Guard Weapons, Communications, Electronics and Information System Command.

The minor shakeups have been implemented following the appointment of Admiral Artemio Abu as PCG chief in February.

Prior to this, five officials also assumed new posts at the helm of the organization.

Abu had said passing the baton was necessary for career growth, as it created “new opportunities for everyone” and allowed “everyone to continuously contribute to the organization.”

Abu replaced Admiral Leopoldo Laroya, who retired from the service.