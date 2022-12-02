PCG expresses support for House bills seeking creation of Coast Guard training center, response base in Occidental Mindoro

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard expressed support for two bills filed in the House of Representatives that seek to create the Coast Guard Regional Training Center and Coast Guard Response Base in Occidental Mindoro.

In House Resolution No. 243, Occidental Mindoro Lone District Representative Leody Tarriela emphasized the PCG’s need for additional funding for the construction of the Coast Guard Regional Training Center in Paluan, Occidental Mindoro.

Under House Resolution No. 244, Tarriela also enjoined legislators to supply additional funding for creating the Coast Guard Response Base in the same municipality.

PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio M. Abu thanked the bills’ recognition of the organization’s need for another regional training center to expand its recruitment capacity and accelerate the growth of its manpower.

According to the Department of Transportation, to date, the PCG has five regional training centers located in Bagac, Bataan; Taguig City; San Fernando, La Union; Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental; and Zamboanga City.

“Due to the limited capacities of these regional training centers, the PCG can only accommodate less than 4,000 trainees every recruitment cycle,” the DOTr said.

Abu expressed confidence the proposals will be considered “for us to boost our capability in securing the country’s 37,000-kilometer coastline, safeguarding our local fishermen, conducting maritime law enforcement operations, protecting our rich marine resources, and providing our fellow Filipinos with humanitarian assistance in times of emergencies.”