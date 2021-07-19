PCG drives away Chinese Navy warship spotted in Palawan

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard drove away a Chinese Navy warship spotted in Marie Louise Bank in Palawan.

In a statement on Monday, July 19, the PCG said BRP Cabra saw the warship bearing the Chinese flag 147 nautical miles from the El Nido shoreline last week.

The PCG vessel issued a radio challenge and approached the foreign ship to be able to monitor its activities.

The PCG did not receive a verbal response, prompting the Philippine vessel to use its Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) to repeat the verbal challenge.

The Chinese vessel started moving away from Marie Louise Bank.

BRP Cabra followed the vessel to ensure it would leave the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

At one point, when the foreign vessel sensed the Philippine vessel was 500 – 600 yards or 0.25 – 0.30 nautical miles away, the PCG said it sent this radio message: “Philippine Coast Guard 4409, this is Chinese Navy Warship 189. Please keep two nautical miles distance from me.”

The BRP Cabra continued to monitor the warship using the Rules on the Use of Force until the Chinese warship completely exited the Marie Louise Bank.

On June 30, the PCG said BRP Cabra also drove away five Chinese shops and two Vietnamese vessels from Marie Louise Bank.