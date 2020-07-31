PCG Commandant Ursabia promoted to admiral

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has promoted Philippine Coast Guard Commandant George Ursabia Jr. to admiral.

Ursabia, who was vice admiral before the promotion, now has the highest rank of a PCG commissioned officer with the approval based on the recommendation of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

The promotion is effective July 6, but Ursabia’s formal oath-taking at the Malacañang Palace is pending.

Ursabia is a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy’s “Hinirang” Class of 1987.

He pursued his Master of Science Degree in Maritime Safety and Environmental Protection as a scholar of the Sasakawa Foundation in Japan, and later earned his post-graduate degree from the World Maritime University in Malmo, Sweden in 1999.

Prior to his designation as the PCG Commandant, Ursabia held several positions in the PCG—he was Commander of the PCG – Marine Environmental Protection Command; Commander of Coast Guard Districts in Central Visayas, Palawan, Southeastern Mindanao, and Northern Luzon; and the Commander of the Coast Guard Ready Force and Staff for Maritime Safety Affairs.

He is also a seasoned mariner with seven years of sea service experience, and was awarded the prestigious Command-at-Sea Badge.