PCG chief Abu promoted to admiral

(Eagle News)–Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant Artemio Abu has been promoted to the highest rank of a commissioned officer.

President Rodrigo Duterte promoted Abu to admiral from vice admiral a week after he was assigned at the helm of the PCG, replacing Admiral Leopoldo Laroya, who retired in February.

The PCG said the promotion was “upon recommendation of Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur P. Tugade” and was effective Monday, March 7.

Abu is expected to take his oath on March 10.

“[Coast Guard] Admiral Abu expresses his sincerest gratitude to President Duterte and Secretary Tugade for according the said promotion, on top of their trust and confidence on his leadership and wisdom to oversee the PCG’s continuous expansion and modernization,” the PCG said.

Prior to his appointment, Abu was the commander of the Maritime Safety Services Command and the task force commander of the PCG Task Force Kaligtasan sa Karagatan.

Abu is a member of Class 1992 of the Philippine Military Academy.

He is a Cavalier awardee.

He is the country’s 27th PCG commandant.