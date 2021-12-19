PCG: BRP Sindangan to be deployed to Siargao Island to assist stranded individuals due to “Odette”

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Sindangan will be deployed to Siargao Island to transport residents and tourists who had plans of going to Surigao but ended up stranded on the island due to Typhoon “Odette.”

According to the PCG, the deployment was upon the directive of Transportation Secretary Art Tugade to PCG Commander Admiral Leopoldo V Laroya.

The PCG said the vessel is expected to reach Siargao Island on Sunday afternoon.

“It will carry out consecutive transport missions, until necessary,” the PCG said.

The PCG said coordination with shipping companies is also ongoing.

Earlier, authorities disallowed travel outside of Siargao due to the inclement weather brought by “Odette.”

Despite the ban being lifted with improved weather conditions, locals and tourists who had plans of leaving remained stranded due to the absence of vessels that could transport them to and fro.

According to the PCG, this was because most of the vessels that took shelter from the bad weather still sustained damage and had to undergo repair.

Some of them, the PCG said, sank and are currently being retrieved.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Odette” has left the country but will continue to bring rains to the country.