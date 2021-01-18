PCG, Bohol provincial gov’t sign MOA to ensure protection of Bohol seas, Balicasag Island

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard and the Bohol provincial government have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to ensure the protection of the Balicasag Island and the entire Bohol seas.

In a statement, the PCG said the MOA was signed between Admiral George V. Ursabia Jr and Bohol Governor Arthur C. Yap on January 15.

Under the MOA, the construction of the Coast Guard radar station and the establishment of the PCG’s Central Visayas Regional Training Facility in Balicasag Island will continue.

The MOA also formalizes the commitment of the provincial government to install a water desalination facility in the island to supply the Coast Guard facility with at least 15,000 liters of clean water every day.

Yap recalled the PCG was instrumental in preventing terrorists from attacking Bohol during the Dos Palmas incident in 2001, specifically guests on the Balicasag Island.

“As governor, I would like to put down in history that the Coast Guard was the force that protected us during that time by standing on guard and watching over us,” Yap said.

Ursabia assured the governor that the PCG will remain steadfast in its commitment to uphold maritime law enforcement, maritime security, maritime safety, and marine environmental protection in the province of Bohol.

Also present during the MOA signing ceremony were other PCG officials and Yap’s family.