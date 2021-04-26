PCG, BFAR step up conduct of maritime exercises in the West Philippine Sea

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources stepped up the conduct of comprehensive maritime exercises in the West Philippine Sea on April 24.

The PCG made the announcement after the Philippines lodged two new diplomatic protests against China due to the “continued unauthorized presence and activities” of 160 Chinese fishing vessels, Chinese maritime militia vessels and other vessels in Philippine waters.

According to the PCG, BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301) and BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407) started their maritime exercises near Bajo De Masinloc.

BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409), BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403) and PCG-manned BFAR vessels commenced their ship interoperability training near Pag-asa Island last week.

PCG Spokesperson Commodore Armando Balilo said the maritime exercises led by the Task Force Pagsasanay are intended to achieve operational and logistical efficiency to optimize the utilization of Coast Guard’s manpower and assets through a harmonized command and control, and supply chain.

““We are supporting the whole-of-nation approach in securing our maritime jurisdiction, especially the efforts of the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) to undertake maritime security, maritime safety, maritime law enforcement, maritime search and rescue, and marine environmental protection roles in our country’s waters,” Balilo said.

Aside from the West Philippine Sea, the ships will also perform maritime exercises in the Batanes Group of Islands, Benham Rise, and in the southern and eastern portions of the Philippines.

The PCG said it was also planning to conduct medical and dental missions among local residents and coastal families on Pag-asa Island next week.