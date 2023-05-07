PCG assists in oil boom placement in Bataan after dredger sinking

The PCG said MV Hong Hai 189 released approximately 30 to 50 liters of fuel and other mixed substances when it sank off Mariveles early Saturday, May 5, 2023./PCG/

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Coast Guard has said it provided assistance in placing oil booms and absorbent bags off Mariveles, Bataan, where a vessel sank on Friday, May 5.

Sierra Leone-flagged dredger MV Hong Hai 189 released approximately 30 to 50 liters of fuel and other mixed substances during the sinking off 400 yards from the Sisiman Lighthouse at 5:12 a.m.

The PCG said its personnel and the Bataan and Marine Environmental Protection Unit did not find additional traces of an oil spill in the vicinity waters.

The PCG said it will continue to monitor the situation.

Earlier, the PCG said prior to the sinking, the Marshall Island-flagged MT Petite Soeur and MV Hong Hai 189 collided off Corregidor Island.