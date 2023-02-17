PCG announces February 2 deployment of BRP Teresa Magbanua to Kalayaan Islands

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has deployed the BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of its fleet’s largest maritime assets, to the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG).

The PCG on Friday, Feb. 17, said the vessel deployment was done on Feb. 2, following a directive from President Bongbong Marcos to strengthen and increase the PCG’s presence and operations in the West Philippine Sea.

The deployment came six days before the incident in Ayungin Shoal that saw a China Coast Guard vessel pointing a military-grade laser light at a Philippine Coast Guard vessel, BRP Malapascua.

The incident had prompted the AFP to call on China, which has staked its claim on the islands, to “restrain its forces.”

The PCG had said the laser caused temporary blindness on the crew of BRP Malapascua, which was supporting a resupply and rotation mission of the Philippine Navy at that time.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Manila, Wang Wenbin, however, said the CCG vessel crew was only pointing the hand-held laser speed detector and green light pointer” to ensure “navigation safety” of the Philippine ship, which he said “intruded into the waters adjacent to the Ren’ai Reef without Chinese permission.”

‘Commited to safeguarding Philippine interests and rights’

Shortly after its deployment to the KIG, the BRP Teresa Magbanua crew advised Filipino fishermen and crew in and around KIG waters to radio PCG or Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) shore units in the area for any needed assistance, the PCG said.

A week into its deployment, the vessel also encountered a Vietnamese-flagged fishing vessel in the waters off Recto Bank (Reed Bank) engaged in long-line fishing operations.

The PCG said it directed the same to leave the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) immediately, and deployed Rigid-hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs) for boarding and inspection of the fishing vessel.

According to the PCG, the foreign fishing vessel, upon seeing the deployment of RHIBs, immediately departed Recto Bank escorted by BRP Teresa Magbanua.

“As the PCG steadily strengthens and increases its Maritime Patrol, Search and Rescue, and Law Enforcement operations in the WPS (West Philippine Sea), it remains firmly committed to safeguarding Philippine interests and rights within the bounds of international law and conventions,” the PCG said.