PCG: Almost 12,000 individuals evacuated amid Typhoon “Odette” onslaught

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard has evacuated almost 12,000 individuals amid the onslaught of Typhoon “Odette,” the PCG said on Monday, Dec. 20.

According to the PCG, of the 11,890 evacuated, 10029 came from Northeastern Mindanao, 367 from Northern Mindanao, 239 from Central Visayas, 600 from Western Visayas, 305 from Eastern Visayas, and 350 from Palawan.

The PCG also reported 367 individuals were rescued from Northern Mindanao, 41 from Central Visayas, 124 from Western Visayas, and 500 from Palawan, for a total of 1,032 rescued individuals.

Over 100, or 115, maritime incidents were also reported, of which 13 were from Northeastern Mindanao, two from Northern Mindanao, 90 from Central Visayas, two from Western Visayas, and one was from Eastern Visayas.

“As of today, 20 December 2021, the PCG is focusing its efforts on conducting massive humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations through relief transport operations and ferry missions,” the PCG said.

The PCG said the initiatives were “in response to the directive of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to utilize all available assets and resources of the national government for the speedy recovery and rehabilitation of the most affected regions in the country.”

Typhoon “Odette” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility over the weekend, but not without leaving fatalities and destruction to property.

The Philippine National Police on Monday, Dec. 20, reported 208 fatalities due to “Odette” so far.