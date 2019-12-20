PCG acquires offshore patrol vessel for first time

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Coast Guard has acquired for the first time its own offshore patrol vessel from a France shipbuilder to boost its maritime patrol capabilities, among others.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said the BRP Gabriela Silang, which was recently outfitted with the Philippine flag, will set sail from France to the Philippines on Dec. 30.

The 83-meter OPV acquired from French shipbuilder OCEA is expected to arrive in Manila on Feb. 10, 2020.

Last month, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade gave his go-signal for the Provisional Acceptance of the OPV, which is the first acquired by the PCG.

He was represented in the signing of the certificate in France by the OPV’s incoming Commanding Officer, Commander Alberto Ferre of the PCG.

The OPV, the DOTr said, will also be used for marine protection, maritime search and rescue and offshore patrol, among others.