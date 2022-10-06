PCG: 4 Chinese Coast Guard vessels spotted inside and outside Bajo de Masinloc

No challenge made between parties, PCG says

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard monitored four Chinese Coast Guard vessels during an aerial surveillance in the vicinity waters of Bajo De Masinloc, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

According to the PCG, also monitored were two Chinese militia vessels.

Of the four Chinese Coast Guard vessels, the PCG said two were inside Bajo de Masinloc while the other two were outside.

“There was no challenge made between the PCG and the CCG during the aerial surveillance,” the PCG said.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Artemio M. Abu said that approximately 30 to 40 Filipino fishing boats were monitored during the PCG’s overflight.

The overflight was aimed at intensifying Coast Guard presence in Bajo de Masinloc and at encouraging more Filipino fishermen to conduct fishing activities in the area.

The PCG said BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301) and BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406) were monitored near Bajo de Masinloc’s mouth to ensure the safety and security of Filipino fishermen.

The PCG medical teams also provide free health check-ups, the PCG said.