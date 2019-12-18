PCC orders Grab PHL to refund P14.15 million to some of its passengers

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Competition Commission has ordered Grab Philippines to refund P14.15 million to some of its passengers for violating its voluntary commitments.

In a statement, the PCC said passengers who availed of Grab’s service between May 11 to August 10 this year, “or the fourth quarter of the initial undertaking, shall expect the rebate within 60 days through GrabPay credits.”

The sanction was for Grab’s “extraordinary” deviation from its commitment on price, and violation of commitments on non-exclusivity and service quality.

Apart from the P14.15 million, the PCC ordered Grab to pay P2 million to the national government for its drivers cancellations reaching 7.76 percent.

Grab had earlier committed to keep the cancellations at 5 percent.

The P16.15-million overall fine is apart from the P5.05 million refund the PCC ordered Grab to give some of its customers in November for violations.

The P5.05 million was part of the P23.3 million fine then-imposed on the company.

Prior to this, Grab was fined at least two times, one for submitting incorrect data.