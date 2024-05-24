PBBM’s Brunei Darussalam state visit set for next week

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos is set to depart for Brunei Darussalam next week.

The Presidential Communications Office said during the President’s first state visit to the Sultanate from May 28 to 29, he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Bruneian officials.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Amb. Maria Teresita Daza said the President is also set to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah and Yang Di-Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam.

“The President will also meet with the Filipino community where he will highlight the contribution of more than 25,000 Filipinos currently residing in Brunei,” Daza said.

According to her, he will also attend a business forum and meet with top members of the business sector “to promote trade and investments relations between the Philippines and Brunei Darussalam.”

“The Philippines and Brunei are strong regional partners, are members of APEC, ASEAN and the BIMP-EAGA,” she explained.

Office of the Asian and Pacific Affairs Assistant Secretary Aileen Mendiola-Rau said President Marcos’ visit to Brunei marks the 40 years of bilateral relations between the Philippines and Brunei Darussalam, which were established in 1984.

“This state visit will provide an avenue for both leaders to take stock of the progress of our commitments and ongoing bilateral undertakings, and fine tune them accordingly,” she added.