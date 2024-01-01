PBBM wishes Filipinos a happy new year

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos wished Filipinos a happy new year, as he vowed to “build better and more” in 2024.

In his New Year message, the President also looked back on the “hard-fought” gains of 2023, which he said prepared the country for whatever difficulties 2024 brings.

He said, in particular, the government has built 33 additional specialty centers, over 2000 classrooms and seven additional cold chain facilities.

The President said the government was also able to facilitate investments in renewable energy through the awarding of renewable energy contracts with a total potential capacity of 121000 megawatts.

He said the government also completed eight water supply projects, with 147 additional ones being implemented in 2024.

“We will continue to purge government of rules that slow the delivery of public services, because projects get delayed, progress is denied our people,” he said.

He said the government will also continue providing assistance to farmers and other Filipinos through programs such as TUPAD and MAIP.

“And as long as values that bind us keep us united in our collective pursuit of shared progress, we will succeed,” he said.

“Truly I am delighted to begin this new year with you as we strengthen our bonds and charter a new roadmap for tomorrow,” he added.