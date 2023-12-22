PBBM vetoes two provisions in 2024 nat’l budget law

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos vetoed two provisions in the 2024 General Appropriations Act—one involving a Department of Justice (DOJ) revolving fund and the other the implementation of the National Government’s Career Executive Service Development Program.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, in vetoing Department of Justice (DOJ)-Office of the Secretary (OSEC), Special Provision No. 1, ‘DOJ Revolving Fund,’ Volume I-A, page 1119, the President said in his December 20 letter to Speaker Martin Romualdez and other members that “there is no law which authorizes the DOJ to establish a revolving fund for the purpose indicated therein.”

“It may be emphasized that the service fees sought to be charged and collected are to be imposed upon complaints and affidavits filed with the National Prosecution Service, and petitions for review filed before the DOJ, when, in fact, such pleadings are filed with the said agencies by virtue of their jurisdiction vested by law,” he said.

He added the charges are clearly not from business-type activities mentioned by the General Provision on Revolving Funds in the GAA, which in itself allows the constitution of a revolving fund from receipts derived from agency business-type activities to be utilized in the operational expenses of such activities.

Citing a Supreme Court (SC) pronouncement, he said that “inappropriate provisions” are unconstitutional provisions and provisions which are intended to amend other laws and “these kind[s] of laws have no place in an appropriations bill.”

Instead, these are matters of general legislation more appropriately dealt with in separate enactments, he added.

In vetoing Section 38 under the General Provisions section on the “Implementation of National Government’s Career Executive Service Development Program (NGCESDP)” (Volume I-B, page 762), on the other hand, the President said the section does not relate to any appropriation in the budget.

He noted that Presidential Decree No. 336 dated November 14, 1973 already “delineated the functions of the (Career Executive Service Board) as the governing body of the Career Executive Service (CES) and the Development Academy of the Philippines is tasked to prepare a CES program appropriate and necessary for the organization and operation of the CES, and in consultation with the CESB, initiate and continue to implement the aforesaid program.”

“Moreover, Section 8 (2), Chapter 2, Subtitle A, Title I, Book V of Executive Order (EO) No. 292, s. 1987 (Administrative Code of 1987), also considered a substantive law, expressly prescribed that entrance to the third level career service position shall be prescribed by the CESB,” he said.

The President signed Republic Act No. 11975, or the General Appropriations Act which contains the P5.768-trillion national budget for next year, on Wednesday.