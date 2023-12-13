PBBM urges public to prepare for El Niño

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos on Wednesday, Dec. 13, reminded government agencies to fast-track the completion of irrigation facilities and other structures as he called on Filipinos to brace themselves for El Niño.

“We must be prepared to counter its effect, which may last until the second quarter of 2024,” the President said.

The President said he has so far issued reminders to the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to immediately complete the construction of such structures based on the needs of Filipino farmers who will likely be affected.

“Kaya’t itong ganitong klaseng proyekto ay naging mas mahalaga pa at naging mas urgent pa. Kaya’t dahil kakauntin na lang ang ating natitirang panahon … meron tayong apat na buwan para tapusin lahat ‘yan, maging operational na lahat ‘yan,” he said.

“Dahil ang ginawa kong deadline para sa ating mga departamento ay kako sa kanila, ang isipin natin ano ba ‘yung kaya nating matapos by April of next year, nang sa ganun pagdating – pag Mayo ay nandiyan pa ‘yung tagtuyo’t at hindi pa umuulan ay mayroon naman tayong sapat na water supply,” he added.

According to the President, what was needed was a whole-of-government approach and the cooperation of the public.

The National Action Plan for El Niño has laid down ways to address water, food, power, health, and public safety in preparation for the phenomenon.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has said 65 provinces are facing a potential drought.

Around six provinces, it said, may experience a dry spell for the duration.