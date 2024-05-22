PBBM urges foreign investors to participate in Build, Better, More program

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos urged foreign investors to participate in the Philippines’ Build Better More program, which he said would transform the country’s infrastructure landscape.

Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum on Tuesday, May 21, the President said the infrastructure program currently includes 185 priority projects worth P9.5 trillion.

“These projects contribute to our goal to be the next logistics hub in Asia,” he said.

He said foreign investors could participate “through public-private partnerships, engineering, procurement, and construction contracts, and for feasibility studies, as well.”

“With the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code, we have accelerated the delivery of critical projects, fostering economic growth, and enhancing the quality of life for all Filipinos,” he added.