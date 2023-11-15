PBBM urges fintech companies to explore partnerships in PHL

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos on Wednesday, Nov. 15, urged fintech companies to explore partnerships in the country, noting the Philippines’ commitment to digital transformation.

In a message delivered through a hologram digital recording shown on the first day of the three-day Singapore Financial Festival Technology 2023, the President said proof of this was that the Philippines was cementing its position as a hub for digital innovation and entrepreneurship “with a dynamic startup scene that holds immense promise.”

He cited as one of the promising digital endeavors the Philippines initiated the GoDigitalPilipinas movement facilitated by the Private Sector Advisory Council, which seeks to promote universal access to digital services.

He added public-private partnerships were also in place, which are aimed at keeping the country at pace with the rapidly evolving ICT landscape.

In the same message, the President noted the country’s recognition of the “growing presence of digital banking,” and the importance of “inclusive finance” in the financial landscape “so that no one will be left behind in our pursuit of progress and prosperity.”

“We invite you to look at these startups and explore potential partnerships to ensure our mutual growth and shared prosperity,” the President said.

This year’s Fintech Festival theme is “Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Financial Services.

The festival will be held until Nov. 17.