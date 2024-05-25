PBBM to visit Singapore next week

To deliver keynote address in 21st IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, DFA says

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos will be in Singapore next week to embark on a working visit and attend the 21st edition of this year’s International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, he is also set to deliver the keynote address to mark the opening of the event titled International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue 2024.

The DFA said the event provides for a good platform for defense ministers, military chiefs, government officials and security experts around the world to discuss and address regional and global security challenges.

The Presidential Communications Office said the working visit, meanwhile, was upon the invitation of former Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.

On the sidelines of the visit, the DFA said the President will meet new Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wongas “as part of efforts to strengthen the 55-year-old Philippines-Singapore diplomatic relations.”