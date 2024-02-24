PBBM to travel to Australia as guest of gov’t; to address Parliament

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos is set to travel to Australia as a guest of the Australian government, the Palace said.

The Presidential Communications Office said the President is also slated to address the Australian Parliament during his visit from Feb. 28-29.

He is expected to discuss the vision for the Strategic Partnership between the Philippines and Australia signed last year.

He will also have separate meetings with Australian senior officials where he is anticipated to have constructive discussions on defense and security, trade, investments, people-to-people exchanges, multilateral cooperation, and regional issues, according to the PCO.

“Similarly, the visit will witness the signing of new agreements in areas of common interest to complement the already robust cooperation with Australia and expand engagements for mutual capacity-building,” the PCO said.

The Philippines and Australia will celebrate the 78th anniversary of diplomatic relations in November this year.

The PCO said as of 2022, 408,000 Filipinos and Australians with Filipino descent call Australia their home, making them the fifth largest migrant community in the country.