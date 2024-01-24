PBBM to PSC, other stakeholders: Make sports a unifying force

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos urged the Philippine Sports Commission and other sports stakeholders to continue breaking barriers and make sports a unifying force in the country.

The President made the call during the awarding of incentives to the medalists of the 4th Asian Para Games in the Palace on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Under Republic Act No. 10699, or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, all national athletes who won in international sports competitions and events are entitled to monetary benefits.

The athletes who won in the 4th Asian Para Games in individual events received P1 million for a gold medal finish, P500,000 for a silver medal finish and P200,000 for a bronze medal finish.

The para-athletes brought home 19 medals from the competition in Hangzhou, China in October, catapulting the Philippines to 9th place among 44 highly competitive participating countries.

In total, the PSC awarded P19.5 million.

According to the President, a good sports program “goes beyond trophy collecting,” and “should harness our collective strengths to realize the common good.”

“So we must train, we must fund, and nurture our national sporting elite that is able to compete with the world’s best so they can bring us pride and glory and inspiration,” he said.

“So, as we hand these to you, remember that these are not merely monetary tokens. They are symbols of the love of your countrymen and their admiration for all the sacrifices that you have made for your country and for your countrymen,” he added.

In addition to these incentives provided under RA 10699, the President also provided the athletes monetary awards in the amount of P13.45 million.