PBBM to PhilFIDA: Continue to seize new opportunities for PHL fiber industry growth

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos on Tuesday, Nov. 14, urged the Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (PhilFIDA) to continue seizing new opportunities for the industry’s development and growth.

The President issued the statement during the 2023 National Fibercrops Summit organized by PhilFIDA.

“I therefore urged the PhilFIDA to remain steadfast in utilizing its mission of providing research, production, education, and trade regulation support so that the fiber industry can take advantage of new avenues for development and growth,” the President said.

For its part, the chief executive said the government will remain resolute in working to uplift the lives of Filipino farmers.

“As we stand at the crossroads of agricultural innovation, let this summit be a testament to our shared commitment to shaping a resilient and flourishing future for your industry. I trust that this gathering will be a conducive platform where ideas flourish, collaborations thrive, and the seeds sown today blossom into a harvest of success for our nation,” he added.

PhilFIDA is an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

It is responsible for promoting the development of the Philippines’ fiber industry, which includes abaca and cotton.