PBBM to leave for Dubai to attend COP 28

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos will leave for Dubai on Thursday, Nov. 30, to attend the 28th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC or COP 28.

According to Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Maria Teresa Almojuela, the President will “reflect” the Philippines’ priorities in climate-related agenda, as well as energy and food security during the event.

In the next two days, she said President Marcos is expected to address the World Climate Action Summit.

She said the chief executive will also have important bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the climate summit and will meet the Filipino community.

The COP 28 will take place in Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

According to the Palace, the Philippine delegation will be composed of 237 registered onsite delegates representing 16 agencies and members of civil society.