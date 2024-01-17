PBBM to DA: Ensure data-driven farming to address oversupply of agri products

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has directed the Department of Agriculture to implement a data-driven information system in every planting season to address the overproduction of agricultural products in the market.

The President gave the order during a sectoral meeting with agriculture officials in the Palace on Tuesday, January 17.

“So that hindi natin maririning ‘yung mga balita na nag-over produce, hindi mabenta, nabubulok na lang, pinamimigay na lang,” he said.

The President also noted that farmers need to be given the technical know-how so they can better decide what to plant in every season.

He also emphasized the need to upgrade the processing of goods and develop the necessary facilities so farmers will gain more value for their products.

Tuesday’s meeting was aimed at discussing the agency’s plans under its Para Sa Masaganang Bagong Pilipinas program.

During the meeting, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel presented his three-year plan, which include digitalization to improve processes and ensuring the ease of access of farmers and other stakeholders to these modern technologies.