PBBM stands by December 31 deadline for ‘consolidation’ of PUV operators under PUV modernization program

(Eagle News)–The December 31 deadline for the “consolidation” of public utility vehicles (PUV) operators under the PUV Modernization Program will no longer be extended.

This is according to President Bongbong Marcos, who said the decision was arrived at during a meeting with transport officials on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

According to the chief executive, 70 percent of all operators “have already committed to and consolidated” under program.

He said the government cannot allow further delays in its implementation, noting that these were affecting majority of the PUV operators, banks, financial institutions and the public.

“Adhering to the current timeline ensures that everyone can reap the benefits of the full operationalization of our modernized public transport system. Hence, the scheduled timeline will not be moved,” he said.

The PUV Modernization Program aims to replace jeepneys that are not roadworthy according to criteria set forth by the Land Transportation Office.

It also aims to ensure jeepneys on the road have at least a Euro 4-compliant engine that can help reduce pollution.