PBBM signs P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos on Wednesday, Dec. 20, signed into law the P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024.

The approved budget was 9.5 percent higher than this year’s P5.268-trillion national budget.

Earlier, Senator Sonny Angara, chair of the Senate committee on finance, said the following, among other agencies, saw increases in their budget for next year, under the Senate-ratified proposed 2024 national budget:

Philippine Army

General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines

Philippine National Police

Bureau of Fire Protection

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology

Department of Justice, including the National Bureau of Investigation

Air Force

Philippine Navy

the Philippine Coast Guard

The House of Representatives ratified the same bicameral conference report on Dec. 11.