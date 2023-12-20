PBBM signs P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos on Wednesday, Dec. 20, signed into law the P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024.
The approved budget was 9.5 percent higher than this year’s P5.268-trillion national budget.
Earlier, Senator Sonny Angara, chair of the Senate committee on finance, said the following, among other agencies, saw increases in their budget for next year, under the Senate-ratified proposed 2024 national budget:
- Philippine Army
- General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines
- Philippine National Police
- Bureau of Fire Protection
- Bureau of Jail Management and Penology
- Department of Justice, including the National Bureau of Investigation
- Air Force
- Philippine Navy
- the Philippine Coast Guard
The House of Representatives ratified the same bicameral conference report on Dec. 11.