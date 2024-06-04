PBBM signs Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has signed the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act increasing the annual teaching allowance for public school teachers.

Under the law, the teaching allowance will increase from P5,000 to P10,000 beginning school year 2025-2026.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, public school teachers have historically received allowances for their actual teaching expenses throughout, starting at P100 in 1988 and pegged at P5,000 in 2021.

“Indeed, this new law institutionalizes the provision of an annual teaching allowance and gradually increases it from the current five thousand pesos to ten thousand pesos, which will not be subjected to income tax,” the President said.

“And while it might seem inconsequential to those who are already used to having a steady supply of basic materials for work, this amount makes an enormous difference for our beloved teachers and for the students,” he added.

The President thanked lawmakers for their hard work that culminated in the passage of the law, emphasizing that it gives much needed assistance in the achievement of the fourth component of the government’s MATATAG Agenda – to give support to teachers so they can teach better.

The PCO said the MATATAG agenda aims to address the basic education challenges by decongesting the basic education curriculum, building more classrooms and providing learning materials and internet connection, pursuing the school-based feeding program, fostering safe spaces for learning, and implementing other programs aimed at supporting learners’ welfare.

“It must take an incredible amount of love to sacrifice what little you have for the sake of your students despite having financial worries of your own,” he said, addressing teachers.

“With the passage of this law, we are easing some of the burden that you carry each day,” he added.