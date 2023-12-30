PBBM signs AO that aims to expedite Marawi recovery

Task Force Bangon Marawi ordered to wind up ops

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has signed an administrative order that aims to fast-track the recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction of Marawi City.

In signing Administrative Order No. 14, the President effectively ordered Task Force Bangon Marawi to wind up its operations on Dec. 31, 2023, noting that it shall be deemed “functus officio” by March 31, 2024.

As part of this, the task force was directed to facilitate the reversion of the remaining balance of the TFBM Trust Fund created through a memorandum of agreement between the two offices on April 13, 2018.

The task force was also ordered to conduct an inventory of its assets and properties, settle its outstanding obligations and submit a consolidated audited report of disbursements to the OP on or before March 31, 2024.

It was also mandated to submit a comprehensive transition report to the OP.

Meanwhile, government agencies were also ordered to expedite and ensure the completion of projects and activities in coordination with the concerned local government units.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), in particular, was ordered to maintain peace and order in Marawi City and affected localities.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), on the other hand, was directed to facilitate and oversee the completion of housing projects for affected residents, while the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) was ordered to coordinate the complete restoration of public utilities such as water and electricity and the repair and re-construction of public buildings and infrastructure.

The Department of Health and the Department of Social Welfare and Development, meanwhile, were directed to ensure that the needs of residents related to health, sanitation, food and other basic needs are met.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), for its part, should provide an environment conducive to the revival of business and livelihood activities, the AO said.

“In order to reduce delays due to redundant and superfluous bureaucratic layers in the National Government and to accelerate reconstruction and recovery efforts in the City of Marawi and other affected localities, the Administration is actively pursuing the rationalization of the functional structures of government agencies in order to promote efficiency and organizational coherence in the bureaucracy consistent with the Rightsizing policy,” the AO said.

The President also repealed AO Nos. 03 and 09 Series of 2017 and all other orders, rules, regulations and issuances and parts of the orders that are inconsistent with provisions of the newly signed AO.

AO No. 14 takes effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette.

On May 23, 2017, pro-ISIS terrorists occupied Marawi City, wreaking havoc and destruction.

The government declared the city liberated from the terrorists on October 23, 2017.