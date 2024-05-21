PBBM says PHL committed to ‘smart, sustainable transportation’

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has said the Philippines was committed to “smart and sustainable transportation,” and has in face activated a whole-of-government approach to make the country a leader in the Indo-Pacific region.

At the recently held Indo-Pacific Business Forum, the President said he has directed the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Department of Transportation, and the National Economic Development Authority to develop transportation projects that meet the needs of Filipinos and businesses.

“We are investing in everything from roads and railways to ports [and] airports, all intending to create a transport system that’s safe, efficient, and accessible to everyone,” he said.

He said while “there is a long way to go still,” the country was “committed.”

“And we believe that with the right investments and partnerships, we will achieve that goal,” he said.