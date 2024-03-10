PBBM says he supports Australia joining ASEAN

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has said he would support moves pushing for Australia to officially join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“Well, I cannot see why that would not be a good idea. Australia has already been a very active part of ASEAN. And for all intents and purposes, really, in all but name, they are already members of ASEAN. Yes, I think they would be very welcome to join ASEAN,” he said in a recent interview.

The President made the remark when asked to comment on Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ebrahim’s statement he was open to allowing Australia to join the regional bloc.

In his speech before the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit leaders’ plenary held early March in Australia, President Marcos also noted that Australia “has proven, time and again, its support for ASEAN as it continues its positive role in ensuring peace and stability in our region and our immediate neighborhood, now referred to as the Indo-Pacific.”

“In ASEAN, Australia has consistently supported all ASEAN-led mechanisms through these 50 years. We appreciate the evolution of Australia’s strategic approach towards the region from the mere confines of the Asia-Pacific to our now wider common interests in the Indo-Pacific,” he added.

ASEAN is composed of Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei Darussalam, Viet Nam, Lao PDR, Myanmar, and the Philippines.

Timor Leste was admitted “in principle” as the organization’s 11th member in 2022.

It has yet to be a full member of the bloc.

ASEAN was established on August 8, 1967 with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration or the Bangkok Declaration.