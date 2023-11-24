PBBM says he “just ran out of steam” after US trip, is “fine now”

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos on Friday, Nov. 24, allayed fears about his health condition after he was unable to attend the dinner reception during the opening of the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum the day before.

“I, basically, just ran out of steam yesterday. Hindi pa ako nakapag-recover sa biyahe. I suppose I just needed rest. I’m fine now. Thank you for concern,” the President said.

The chief executive was supposed to host the reception in the Palace.

It was scheduled three days after he came back from the US, where he attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in San Francisco, and visited Filipinos in Hawaii.

During Thursday’s dinner reception, the chief executive’s speech was delivered by Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez instead.

Close to 300 participants from countries such as Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, and Canada are expected to attend the four-day parliamentary forum.