PBBM reiterates ICC has no jurisdiction over PHL

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos on Tuesday, Jan. 23, reiterated that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has no jurisdiction over the Philippines.

As such, he said while ICC representatives could visit the country “as ordinary people,” his government will not cooperate in the ICC inquiry into the war on drugs of the previous administration.

“…I consider it as a threat to our sovereignty..,” the President said.

In fact, he said “binabantayan namin sila, making sure that hindi sila— that they do not come into contact with any agency of government.”

The President also revealed his instruction to agencies of government should ICC representatives reach out to them for an investigation.

“Huwag niyong sasagutin, ‘yun ang sagot natin. That we don’t recognize your jurisdiction, therefore, we will not assist in any way, shape or form, any of the investigations ICC is doing here in the Philippines,” the President said.

Earlier, Senator Bato dela Rosa, an ally of former President Rodrigo Duterte who ordered the drug war during his administration, urged the government to come clean on its stance on the ICC probe.

“Kapag sinabihan mo ako noon na hindi sila puwede pumasok at ngayon nagbago ang ihip ng hangin, pumayag na kayo, please tell us. You are our President. You are our leader. Tell us, we know what to do,” Dela Rosa said.

The ICC gave its go-signal to the reopening of its drugs war inquiry in January 2023 after it was suspended in November 2021.

In July 2023, the ICC Appeals Chamber denied the government’s appeal against the resumption of the inquiry.

President Marcos has said that returning into the fold of the international tribunal is “under study” although he also recognized problems on jurisdiction.

The Philippines withdrew from the Rome Statute in 2019 during the administration of Duterte.