PBBM orders DILG, NEDA to study operationalization of full devolution initiative

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has ordered some national government agencies to analyze how the full devolution initiative can be operationalized.

In a meeting held in Malacañang on Dec. 21, President Marcos directed the Department of the Interior and Local Government, in collaboration with the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines, to come up with a list of functions that should be devolved to

local government units (LGUs).

It was ordered to submit to the President its list by January 2024.

According to the President, the funding and schedule of implementation of such functions and services based on LGU capacity and in accordance with minimum standards set by NGAs shall be determined after coming up with a definition and after determining such functions and services.

“Should the LGUs lack the funds to implement the functions and services, the National Government should have a program to assist them,” the minutes of the meeting said.

Meanwhile, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) was ordered to conduct a sensitivity analysis on the most that the government can gain from its investments, which include such functions and services to be performed by the LGUs.

The NEDA was also tasked to recommend ways to better implement a phased-in devolution, and come up with a timeline.

President Marcos ordered the NEDA to submit its study to the Office of the President by the end of February 2024.