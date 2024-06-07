PBBM orders 24/7 deployment of Customs, DA teams to ensure continuous shipment process

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has ordered the round-the-clock deployment of Bureau of Customs (BOC) and Department of Agriculture (DA) teams to ensure a continuous shipment process nationwide.

“In this business, there’s no afterhours. It can – it’s ready 24/7. So, let’s not put an extra team, let’s just keep it running. Whatever you have there in the day, let the same number of people that you have all 24 hours…So three-hour eight shifts,” the President said during the 4th meeting with the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) – Infrastructure Sector Group on Wednesday, June 5.

The President’s directive aligns with the recommendation of the PSAC to let the BOC and the DA produce a shifting schedule, ensuring 24/7 operations across all government services relating to logistics and supply chains.

The PSAC had said this would ensure a continuous inspection, clearance, and payment process, significantly reducing costs and time for ships arriving into the country.

It was PSAC Strategic Convenor, President and CEO of the Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. Sabin M. Aboitiz, who presented the recommendations to President Marcos also on Wednesday.

Also in the meeting were PSAC members Enrique Razon, Manuel Pangilinan, Eric Ramon Recto, Joanne de Asis, Ramoncito Fernandez, Rogelio Singson, Christian Gonzalez, Daniel Aboitiz along with PSAC Secretariat members Geraldine Polanco-Onganon, David Jude Sta. Ana and Cedric dela Cruz.