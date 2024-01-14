PBBM: No active NPA guerrilla front in PHL as of December 2023

(Eagle News)–There is no active New People’s Army guerrilla front in the country as of December 2023.

This is according to President Bongbong Marcos, who attributed the results to the government’s anti-communist insurgency campaign.

He said, in particular, 1,399 members of communist and local terrorist groups were neutralized.

Over 1000—or 1,751 firearms—were also confiscated through capture, confiscation, recovery and surrender.

“Sa tulong ng ating (Armed Forces of the Philippines), (Philippine National Police), at intelligence agencies, patuloy lamang ang ating kampanya laban sa terorismo sa loob ng Pilipinas,” he said.

The government earlier said a total of P91.47 million were given as financial assistance to former rebels and surrenderees under its Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) package administered by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).