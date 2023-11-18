PBBM monitoring situation in quake-hit areas

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos is monitoring the situation in the Philippines and is being apprised of developments in areas affected by the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Davao Occidental on Friday, Nov. 17.

“I’m happy to be able to say that the government agencies do not need directives from me anymore. They know what to do.. Nagrereport sila sa akin kung ano bang talagang nangyari and kung ano ang initial reports,” the President, who is in San Francisco, US for the 30th Asia Pacific Economic Summit, said in a statement released by the PCO.

The President said that, in particular, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development and other agencies were updating him on the situation in Davao.

So far, the Presidential Communications Office said, according to the Department of Energy, the operations of small power utility groups in Eastern and Western Mindanao were back to normal.

Nevertheless, the chief executive said that “if there’s something that needs to be done that cannot be done by anybody but myself, I will go home.”

“But as I said, alam na nila ang gagawin. That’s my hope. We tried to organize the government in such a way that these are standard operating procedures already. You don’t have to question ‘what do we do next’. Nakasulat na lahat iyan,” he said.

The 6.8-magnitude quake was tectonic in nature.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said while damage and aftershocks were expected, there was no tsunami threat.