PBBM meets OFWs who survived Israel-Hamas conflict

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos recently met with the Overseas Filipino Workers who survived the still-ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Presidential Communications Office said the meet-and-greet of Jimmy Pacheco and Camille Jesalva was held in Malacañang.

During the meeting, Pacheco, a caregiver in Israel, recounted how their kibbutz was infiltrated by Hamas, which also shot his Israeli ward to death.

He also recounted how it was when he was in captivity together with other Israelis, moving from one tunnel to another to avoid Israeli troops amid heavy bombardment.

He said he survived eating a meager ration of dates and water during his more than 40 days of captivity in Gaza.

Pacheco was released on November 24 following the first ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Jesalva, a 31-year-old caregiver from Nueva Ecija, meanwhile, narrated how several militants entered their home in Nirim Kibbutz on the Gaza-Israel border, and

robbed her of her money that she was supposed to spend for her planned vacation in the Philippines.

Jesalva refused to leave her employer, 95-year-old patient, Nitza Hefetz, even during Hamas’ onslaught.

They were later rescued by responding troops from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“Napakabigat naman nung experience niyo,” the President said, as he urged them to document their experiences.

“Dapat gawin nating lahat nung mga… lahat ng repatriate. Ikuwento sila, para malaman ng tao kung ano ‘yung pinagdaanan nila,” he added.