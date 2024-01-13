PBBM leaves for Brunei to attend Prince Abdul Mateen’s royal wedding

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos left for Brunei on Saturday, Jan. 13, to attend the royal wedding of the son of the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah.

According to the PCO, the Sultan himself invited Marcos to the wedding of Prince Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Dayang Anisha Rosnah Binti Adam.

“The President’s attendance to the royal wedding re-affirms the strength of the bilateral ties between the Philippines and Brunei,” the Presidential Communications Office said.

The President is set to be joined by other heads of state.

He will be back on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Prince Abdul Mateen is the sixth in line of succession to the Bruneian throne.

Yang Mulia Dayang Anisha Rosnah Binti Adam, meanwhile, owns a fashion brand and a tourism company.