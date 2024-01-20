PBBM issues EO institutionalizing DSWD’s Pag-Abot Program for street dwellers, other vulnerable individuals

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has issued an executive order institutionalizing and expanding the Pag-Abot Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

In institutionalizing the program through EO No. 52, the Presidential Communications Office said the aim is to take street dwellers and other poor and vulnerable individuals off the streets and help them become productive members of society.

The program covers component assistance packages that involve transportation/relocation and financial assistance, transitory shelter assistance, livelihood assistance, and employment assistance.

Also included are psychosocial support, capability building of communities and local government units (LGUs), and community assistance.

Under the EO, an Inter-Agency Committee will be created to be chaired by the DSWD Secretary with the Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) as vice chair.

The committee will ensure alignment with the objectives and complementation of activities of various government agencies.

The Pag-abot Program is one of DSWD’s pilot programs for vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals, children, and families in street situations.

“In accordance with the AmBisyon Natin 2040 as embodied in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, the administration endeavors to implement policies and programs that are centered on coherent economic and social transformation and equitable distribution of regional development opportunities,” the PCO said.