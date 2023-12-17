PBBM highlights importance of ASEAN unity amid ‘violations of int’l rule of law’ in region

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos on Sunday, Dec. 17, highlighted the importance of unity among member-countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations amid what he said were continued violations of international laws.

The President made the statement during his intervention at the 50th ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit in Tokyo attended by foreign leaders.

He said collective action, in particular, is needed amid the intercontinental ballistic tests of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, unilateral actions in the East and South China Seas, and the worsening violence in Myanmar.

Acknowledging that Myanmar, in particular, is an ASEAN member, the President said ASEAN member-countries “should be ready to help in alleviating the situation through the Five Point Consensus, the United Nations Mechanism, and the AHA Center, or the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management.

In his speech, he praised Japan, which he said has proven to be the regional bloc’s trusted, constant and reliable partner in maritime security and cooperation, and humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) within ASEAN mechanisms such as the ASEAN Regional Forum and the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus.

“We cannot overemphasize that trust is the basis of peace, a trust based on deeds and not merely words, especially in a geopolitical environment increasingly characterized by disruptions, violations of the international rule of law, as we face common yet complex challenges together,” he said.