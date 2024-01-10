PBBM highlights contribution of Indonesia to Mindanao peace, dev’t

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos on Wednesday, Jan. 10, highlighted the contribution of Indonesia to the peace and development of Mindanao.

The President also expressed hope hope that Indonesia “will continue to extend its helping hand to building the institutions of local governance, particularly in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.”

He said Jakarta continues to be one of the Philippines’ closest friends.

Their “many commonalities” in geography, history, and culture, he said, “have fostered deeper and more comprehensive engagements at various levels spanning defense and security, maritime operations, trade and investment, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, amongst many others.”

“And I might add a strengthening government-to-government relationship,” he said.

Indonesia President Joko Widodo is on a three-day official visit to the Philippines.

The Presidential Communications Office said the two leaders, during their bilateral meeting, have agreed to work together in various aspects such as energy, security, trade and infrastructure development to tackle regional challenges.