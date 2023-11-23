PBBM: Gov’t doing everything it can to ensure safety of 17 Filipino hostages in Yemen

(Eagle News)–The government is doing all it can to ensure the safety of the 17 Filipino seafarers who were taken hostage by Houthi rebels in Yemen, President Bongbong Marcos said.

According to the President, the Department of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with their counterparts in Iran, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia for updates.

The Department of Migrant Workers, meanwhile, “is in regular communication with the families of the hostages,” he said.

“The safety of our 17 Filipino seafarers is of utmost concern…Our seafarers are not alone,” he said.

According to the DFA, the Yemeni rebels seized the cargo vessel Galaxy Leader and took hostage its 25 crew members, which included the 17 Filipinos, in retaliation for Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

The Bahamas-flagged, British-owned vessel reportedly has links to Israeli businessman Abraham Ungar.

It is operated by a Japanese firm.