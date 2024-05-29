PBBM emphasizes importance of PHL-Brunei bilateral ties for a stable Indo-Pacific Region

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos on Tuesday, May 28, emphasized the importance of continued Philippines -Brunei bilateral ties for a stable Indo-Pacific Region.

The President made the statement during a state banquet hosted by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on the first day of his two-day state visit.

“And so it is important that we continue to work together on a bilateral basis, also together with ASEAN, with BIMP-EAGA in all of these methods by which we can plan together for our own communities, for the peace and stability of the region. And not only for Asia but for the Indo-Pacific as well,” the President said.

On the same day, the President and the Sultan also witnessed the signing of three memoranda of understanding and one letter of intent between the two countries that aim to strengthen maritime cooperation, tourism, among others.

The President said the signing of the MOUs and LOI was a significant step for both countries.

“And I look forward for this state visit to once more an added impetus and warmth and inspiration to the relationship between our two countries,” he said.