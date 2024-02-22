PBBM congratulates Indonesia’s Prabowo

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos on Thursday, Feb. 22, congratulated Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who is expected to win his country’s presidential elections.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, in a phone call with Indonesia’s presumptive leader, President Marcos also affirmed that the Philippines and Indonesia have a lot in common, noting their over 70 years of bilateral ties which were formally established on November 24, 1949.

President Marcos said the Philippines is willing to partner with Indonesia in areas such as energy transition, and green metals and energy production, adding that there were already some Indonesian companies in the industry that have invested in the Philippines.

He expressed hope that Prabowo would continue the relationship established under the leadership of outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Prabowo, for his part, gave the assurance he would build on what President Widodo established, adding that he looks forward to meeting the Philippines’ chief executive in person, the PCO said.

“I am looking forward to work with you. Philippine-Indonesia relationship have many common interests. I like to know what you are thinking,” Prabowo told President Marcos, according to the PCO.