PBBM confirms Filipino national among hostages recently released by Hamas

Gov’t ‘sparing no effort’ to locate another Filipino national, he adds

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos on Saturday, Nov. 25, confirmed a Filipino was among the hostages recently released by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The President said Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco was part of the first group of 24 hostages released on Friday.

The 33-year-old was taken hostage on Oct. 7.

According to the President, Pacheco is now in the Philippine Embassy in Israel.

The President lauded the Philippine Foreign Services and thanked the State of Qatar for their invaluable assistance in securing the freedom of Pacheco.

Meanwhile, he said the government was “sparing no effort to locate and secure” another Filipino national, Noralyn Babadilla, “if she is indeed found to be one of the hostages.”

“We pray for the continued success of the truce and for all hostages to be released,” he added.