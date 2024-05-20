PBBM condoles with Iran following deaths of President Raisi, companions in helicopter crash

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos on Monday, May 20, expressed his condolences to Iranians following the deaths of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi and several others in a helicopter crash.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially to the families and loved ones of the late President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their companions in this traffic incident,” President Marcos said.

“The Filipino people mourn with you and will keep you in our prayers during this difficult time,” he added.

According to international reports, the helicopter Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were on crashed in a mountainous terrain near the border with Azerbaijan amid poor weather conditions on Sunday.

The charred wreckage of the helicopter was found on Monday.

Apart from the two officials, killed were six others.

Media reports quoting the state-run IRNA news agency said the helicopter also carried the governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, a senior cleric from Tabriz, three crew members and a Revolutionary Guard official.

First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will serve as Iran’s interim president.